argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.18.

ARGX stock opened at $366.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.93. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $383.81.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -19.02 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

