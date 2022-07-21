Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $102.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

