Analyzing South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) & MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Plains Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $232.51 million 1.81 $58.61 million $3.13 7.62 MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.20 $69.49 million $3.90 7.90

MidWestOne Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. South Plains Financial pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for South Plains Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

South Plains Financial presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Given South Plains Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 25.12% 14.45% 1.52% MidWestOne Financial Group 28.49% 11.80% 1.05%

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats South Plains Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 25 full-service banking locations; and 15 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal, and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, and financial planning and custodial services, as well as investment-related services, including securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempted, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.