Ampleforth Governance Token Price Reaches $3.51 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $53.77 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.51 or 0.00015081 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020996 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015232 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
