Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Lifted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $242.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

