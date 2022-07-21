Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,380,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,942,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after buying an additional 95,281 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9,562.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after buying an additional 1,728,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,715,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

