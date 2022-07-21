Advisory Alpha LLC Has $22.36 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,845 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $22,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $46.43 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

