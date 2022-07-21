Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,941,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

