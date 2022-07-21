Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $362.92 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.28 and a 200-day moving average of $389.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

