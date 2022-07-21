Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 4,092 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,986 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,823,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.