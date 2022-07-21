Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1,132.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,140 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 2.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

