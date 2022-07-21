Acima Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,098 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

