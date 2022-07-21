Acima Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58.

