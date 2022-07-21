A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of AOS opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

