69,500 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,334 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 4.34 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.53 and a 1-year high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 39.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 16.45.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

