69,400 Shares in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 69,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Science 37 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNCE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Science 37 Price Performance

Shares of SNCE stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Science 37 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

