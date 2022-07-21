68,200 Shares in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $247.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCSA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Insider Transactions at Vacasa

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,125.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,204.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,190,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

