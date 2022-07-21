38,300 Shares in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,798 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 287,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 308,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in LSB Industries by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LSB Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LXU opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

LSB Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.