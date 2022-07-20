XinFin Network (XDC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $11.38 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00771678 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,693,293,519 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,293,519 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org.

XinFin Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

