Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.43. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

