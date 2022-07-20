Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,413,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,040,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 761,983 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

