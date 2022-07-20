TurtleNetwork (TN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $218,347.93

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $218,347.93 and $1.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

