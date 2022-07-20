The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

