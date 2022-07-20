T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.14 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

