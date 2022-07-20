Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

SYPR opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

