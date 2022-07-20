Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Boosted by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,158 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNV opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

