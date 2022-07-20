Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SUMR stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

