Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Summer Infant Price Performance
SUMR stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summer Infant
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.
About Summer Infant
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summer Infant (SUMR)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.