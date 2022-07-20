StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE INUV opened at $0.49 on Friday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

