Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,173,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5,628.3% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 190,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 186,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.72.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.27.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

