Splinterlands (SPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00541574 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020767 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.
Splinterlands Coin Profile
Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.
Buying and Selling Splinterlands
