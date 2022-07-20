Splinterlands (SPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00541574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

