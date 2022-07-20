Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The company has a market cap of $35.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

