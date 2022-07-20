Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.