Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned about 20.98% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7,462.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $110.78 and a one year high of $167.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.25.

