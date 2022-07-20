Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

