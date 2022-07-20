Simon Bourne Acquires 3,193 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne acquired 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £14,783.59 ($17,673.15).

Marshalls Stock Up 1.9 %

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 478.80 ($5.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,773.33. Marshalls plc has a twelve month low of GBX 427.20 ($5.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 857 ($10.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 494.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 600.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 885 ($10.58) to GBX 629 ($7.52) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 770 ($9.21) to GBX 620 ($7.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

