SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVRU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. SILVERspac has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SILVERspac stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,000.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

