Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SELB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of SELB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 46,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $248.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 130,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at $192,510.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 521,993 shares during the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,892,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

