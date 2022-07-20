Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SELB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.
Shares of SELB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 46,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $248.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 130,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at $192,510.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 521,993 shares during the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,892,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
