Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches Market Cap of $43.94 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $43.94 million and $2.63 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00007567 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00544044 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021809 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015692 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001751 BTC.
Seedify.fund Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
