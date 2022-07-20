Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading Up 7.4%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SECYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

