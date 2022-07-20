Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.33. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

