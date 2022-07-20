Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 438,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 238,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Santos Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

