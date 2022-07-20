Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 860,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Insider Activity at Rover Group
In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $91,980.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $91,980.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,025,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591.
Institutional Trading of Rover Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group Price Performance
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.
About Rover Group
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.