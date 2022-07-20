Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 860,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $91,980.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $91,980.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,025,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,171. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.69. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.