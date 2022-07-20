Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,423.00

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $320,303.87 and $123,423.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00390996 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016626 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001716 BTC.
About Redpanda Earth
Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken. The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken.
