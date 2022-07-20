Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,423.00

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $320,303.87 and $123,423.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00390996 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken. The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken.

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

