Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Rocky Brands, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $266.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

