Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 7,307 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.