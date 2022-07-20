PARSIQ Market Cap Hits $34.68 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $34.68 million and $1.73 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

