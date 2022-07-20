Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.63% of Organovo at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

