Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Organovo
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organovo (ONVO)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.