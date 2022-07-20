Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. 34,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,805. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.