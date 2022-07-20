NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.51.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

About NantHealth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

