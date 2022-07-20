Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. 5,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Monarch ProCap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.